Zenith Bank Ghana Celebrates 14th Anniversary

Zenith Bank Ghana took opportunity of its 14th anniversary to entrench the leading role it has been playing in the banking landscape with carefully curated activities aimed at adding value to society as well to the Bank.

As one of the most decorated Banks by way of industry awards as well as a very strong financial performance, the Bank embarked on a number of activities to positively impact the key stakeholders that have contributed to its growth over the years.

Go Lite Market Storm

In line with the Bank's 2019 digital banking campaign “Go Lite with Zenith Bank”, the Bank embarked on a 4-day market storm to introduce to customers, the innovative products and services the Bank has to offer and to create awareness and drive usage of the Bank's electronic banking products and services.

The Bank's staff in the retail banking sector across the country set up shop at the premises of some of the Bank's customers to publicize the Bank's electronic banking products which make banking transactions easier, safer, faster and smarter anytime, anywhere to prospective customers.

Commenting on the essence of the market storm, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Mr. Henry Oroh, stated that, “Zenith Bank in the past 14 years has pioneered the adoption of digital solutions in the Ghanaian market with tried and trusted products that are constantly evolving to meet the dynamic trends of our customers. The move is therefore in line with the Bank's vision of being a reference point in the provision of prompt, flawless and innovative banking products and services in the Ghanaian Banking industry.”

A Bag for One Staff CSR Drive

Staff of the Bank took it upon themselves as part of their corporate social responsibility to put smiles on the faces of some children who hitherto would have gone to school without school bags and basic stationery items.

Through their initiative dubbed A Bag for One, staff in all 38 business locations of the Bank, through their benevolence, pulled together and raised funds for the purchase of school bags and stationery for kindergarten and primary school pupils in deprived public schools in the regions in which the Bank operates. The Staff further provided refreshment for the children.

Speaking at one of the presentation ceremonies at the Oduamse MA 4 Primary School in Amasaman in the Greater Accra region, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Service Delivery at Zenith Bank expressed appreciation to staff and Management for coming to the aid of the children.

She added that as a good corporate citizen, it is appropriate that the Bank contributes its quota to help alleviate some of the challenges in communities within the Bank's service areas.

According to her, the gesture was a true reflection of Management and staff's commitment to their corporate social responsibility of giving back to the society in which the Bank operates. She further stated that the gesture was aimed at equipping underprivileged children with the resources necessary to enable them enjoy schooling.

14th Anniversary Health Walk

The Bank's 14th Anniversary Health Walk climaxed the activities that marked the 14th anniversary celebrations.

The 5-kilometer walk which was organized for staff, partners and customers of the Bank, saw participants walking from the Bank's Head Office (Zenith Heights), through Ridge, Osu, Danquah Circle, Police Headquarters and Ako Adjei Interchange,

Addressing the crowd after the walk, the MD/CEO Mr. Henry Oroh, stated that the walk was to encourage a lifestyle of healthy living amongst staff, partners and customers as well as build a stronger relationship between the Bank and its customers.

Held under the theme: “Go, Lite… Live Lite”, Mr. Oroh, said the Bank started with the vision of a being a reference point in the provision of prompt, flawless and innovative banking services and products in Ghana.

“We set out to achieve this vision by investing in the best people, best technology, and best environment. We look back in 14 years, and we have seen a bank that has moved to the top of the banking industry in terms of corporate governance and profitability”, said Mr. Oroh.

He expressed gratitude to stakeholders, partners, customers and staff of the Bank for their enormous contribution towards the success, growth and upliftment of the Bank.

Nigerian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Abikoye Femi Michael who attended the walk, congratulated the Management and staff of the Bank on their 14th anniversary as well as for their commitment and dedication to serving its customers.

Zenith Bank is one of the strongest and most profitable brands; as well as one of the largest by asset size in Ghana. Its philosophy has been anchored on a continuous investment in people, technology and excellent customer service.