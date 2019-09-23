Boy Missing For 2 Months In Tamale

Information reaching this portal indicates that one Abdul Busobur, aged 9 has gone missing in Changli, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern region for the past two months.

DGN Online understands that the boy went missing on 20th July, 2019 in Tamale.

Andani Yakubu, father of the boy told DGN Online that he sent his son to Arabic school on 20th July, 2019 and that usually after school, his son goes to the grandmother’s house which is closer to the school.

According to him, the son went to the grandmother’s house and for sometime he told the grandmother that he wanted to go to his grandfather place which is also closer to the grandmother’s house.

He indicated that at about 5:30pm that same day, they realized the boy was not coming home and so they decided to go to the grandfather’s place where he told the grandmother that he was going but when they got there, they were told he never came there.

An announcement was made and residents came out in their number in search of the missing boy but to no avail.

Mr. Yakubu said the incident have been reported to the Northern Regional Police Command but till date , the boy has not been found.

