BOST MD ‘Forced To Resign’ Over Bad Governance

It has emerged that the Managing Director (MD) of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) Company Limited, George Mensah Okley, was given the option to resign or be sacked.

Sources at the Presidency directed him to resign over alleged poor governance issues at BOST.

He has been accused of bad management and corporate governance practices including mass employment, chocking BOST with unneeded hands.

He is also alleged to have engaged several interns, paying allowances.

Daily Guide is informed that Mr. Okley stepped down on Friday, August 23, 2019.

According to sources, he tendered in his resignation to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo appointed Mr. Okley in 2017 following the dismissal of Alfred Obeng Boateng.

Sources say the Presidency is taking steps to sack all CEOs of state enterprises whose actions do not support the vision of the current administration.

