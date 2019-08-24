ModernGhanalogo

BOST MD George Okley Resigns

By Staff Writer
George OkleyGeorge Okley

Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), Mr George Okley has resigned.

He is said to have tendered in his resignation to the Office of the President on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Graphic Online gathers his resignation is in relation to the issue of contracts at BOST and some serious other challenges he is having with some key staff at BOST, making his work difficult.

There are complaints about his management style.
More to follow...
—Graphic.com

