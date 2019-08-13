Business Resource Centre Trains 36 Women In Batik Tie And Dye Production

The Atebubu-Amantin office of the Business Resource Centre with support from the municipal assembly has trained 36 women in batik tie and dye production in Atebubu.

According to the municipal head of the centre, Mr. Isaac Oppong, the 3-day exercise is aimed at empowering women by equipping them with alternative skills to enhance their productive capacities so as to improve their economic and social well-being.

He said this was the first of four training programmes that will also comprise: bridal decoration, beads making and modern hairdressing.

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly is sponsoring the training programmes for all interested females at a total cost of GHȻ12,000.00 with the objective of alleviating poverty in the municipality.

Some beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to government and the assembly for the opportunity which they hoped will go a long way to improve their lot.