Policeman In Trouble After Bragging About Taking Bribe

The Police in the Central Region says the Attorney General’s Department intends to charge the police officer who publicly bragged about taking bribes, with the offence of extortion contrary to section 151 (1) of the criminal offences Act 29 (60).

He is also to be prosecuted by the circuit court in Cape Coast.

The police officer, Sargent Owusu Ansah who is currently facing service inquiry by the police administration was in May this year seen in a viral video taking monies from some civilians in Assin Fosu to help them perpetuate their criminal activities

The Central Regional Police PRO, Irene Oppong in an interview, said the green light has now been given by the AG’s office to prosecute the police officer.

“The docket was forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for advice and it came out that General Sargent Augustine Owusu Ansah with service number 45533 should be charged and prosecuted at the circuit court in Cape Coast. The Attorney General’s Department advised that he is charged with offence or extortion contrary to section 151(1)of the Criminal Offenses Act 29/6 and should be prosecuted at the circuit court in Cape Coast,” the PRO told Citi News’ Calvis Tetteh.

The Police Officer in question was also seen in the video, boasting of freeing criminals who were arrested by his colleagues during operations after he received cash from them.

He also indicated in the video that, he has ways of helping criminals operate without being tormented by the Police.

The issue generated wild spread criticism from the Ghanaian public resulting in his interdiction.

However, the police have assured that any other development on the matter will be made public.

--KingdomfmOnline