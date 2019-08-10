Police appeal for information on Osenase chief’s murderers

The Eastern Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service is calling on people in the region to volunteer information to help them apprehend the assailants of the murdered chief of Akyem Osenase, Nana Ofori Bediako.

The 68-year-old man is believed to have been stabbed at his home on Monday by unknown assailants.

Although the police have since begun investigations, Deputy Eastern Regional Police PRO, Sergeant Francis Gormado, has told Citi News, more leads are needed from members of the public.

“The situation in the community is very calm just that there is some level of apprehension about the incident. Waking up to hear that your loved one has been killed by unknown assailants is not good news. But we believe that by the end of the day we will get to the bottom of the matter. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will be brought to book. So we are only pleading for information that will give us a lead to get these people to face the full rigours of the law.”

The body of the deceased was deposited at the St. Dominic Hospital after the attack.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer also said Police suspect foul play.

“It was on the 5th of this month that this incident happened at a village called Osinase near Akwatia where the late chief Nana Bediako was murdered in his home by unknown assailants. As we speak, the Eastern Regional Police Command has instituted full scale investigations into the incident so the crime scene management team was there. They did all the necessary work that they are supposed to do.”

“The body has been sent to St. Dominic Hospital for preservation. What we are asking for is that we believe there is a background to the whole incident because the man was stabbed in his home. Nothing was taken from him. None of his personal belongings was taken,” Seargent Gormado added.