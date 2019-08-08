NABCO Trains 741 Personnel For Digital Addressing System

The Upper East Directorate of the Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) has commenced training its District Coordinators and Monitors, as well as District Assembly Planning Officers ahead of the take-off of the National Digital Property Addressing System project.

These trainees will be responsible for the training of a total of 741 Data Collection Agents drawn from all Districts and Municipalities in the Upper East Region to register and tag properties in the region under the National Digital Property Addressing System.

In all, the Nation Builders Corp is expected to assign some 12, 750 personnel to collect data in the form of geographic coordinates and tag properties with their digital addresses, across the country in line with the National Digital Property Addressing System project.

In the Upper East Region, there are some more trainings and public sensitizations to be done in all districts and municipalities before the regional launch. This will pave way for the commencement the collection and tagging of properties in the region.

The Upper East Regional Coordinator of NABCO, Khan Wunison Jambadu in an interview with Daily Guide said the project will ensure that as many properties as possible in the region are registered and tagged with their digital address.

According to him, under the new arrangement, this project will collect information and tag the properties at no cost to the property owners.

“The Ministry of Special Development Initiatives is supporting the tagging and that is why the owners are not paying any fee, like some property owners paid in the past. This time, the address will include the property number, the street name and the digital address. For example a property’s address would read like this, ‘number 110, Skin Street’, then the seven digit digital address will follow.” Mr. Jambadu explained.

This information will help the district and municipal assemblies in planning of communities and towns, because they will know the number of properties within their jurisdictions and their locations.

The information gathered under this project will also help central government and assemblies to predict future expansions in communities and towns and so they can determine the amenities required for residents in a particular area to live comfortably.

“Even undeveloped serviced plots will be registered and tagged, so that if a house is built on that plot, the assembly will be aware of the property. The district, municipal and metropolitan assemblies stand to benefit alot from this exercise.

This information will help them in collecting property rates, for example.” He said.

