Thank God For The President

"Thank you Mr. President" says Batia Naa Dzormo Quaye.

The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has demonstrated that to lead a nation means to sacrifice and I am enjoying from his sacrifice.

His private life, where joy and calmness should increase, he commits most of his time to work on policies and programmes for my good.

With every word from the president and his acts are anchor and light. Nana Akufo Addo, the president who executes the rules and codes for freedom and justice.

A president, who has implemented Free Senior High School [FSHS] policy to keep my dream of medical doctor in future alive,

Commander of the military might, protecting the rights of children against trafficking, child labour, child pornography and all sorts of abuse for me to enjoy my education and nationality as a Ghanaian.

A guard of freedom, pioneer of roads, Nana Akufo Addo is a proven reference that without good leaders a nation will decay.

A president, whose trust in God, keeps him multiplying every day and a blessing to the people’s work and play.

Thank God for providing a head of state presiding over Ghana with dreams and deeds that is building the land with pride.

Batia Naa Dzormo Quaye, following president on T.V. news.

Batia, left and brother, Aaron Nii Dromo Quaye.

Batia Naa Dzormo Quaye, elated over FSHS.