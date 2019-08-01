Stakeholders Sensitized On Child Protection

A day’s sensitization program has been organized on child protection for stakeholders in the Berekum Municipality.

The program which brought together 227 participants including parents, caregivers schools and church leaders was organized by the Berekum Pentecost Child Development Centre, a non-governmental organization.

Speaking at the event, the Berekum Municipal Social Welfare Officer, Mr. Alfred Gborgleh advised parents to take good care of their children.

He admonished operators of Children Homes and schools to ensure that children under their care are not abused emphasising that their right to education should be respected.

On his part, the Berekum Municipal Coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Detective Inspector David Duncan appealed to women who suffer abuses from their partners to report such abuses to the police for redress.