Ministerial list: Princewill lauds President Buhari, says Nigerians need results

The statement reads: “The release of the Ministerial list and the speedy commencement of nominee screening by the Senate is significant for several reasons but I want to use this opportunity to thank the President for not only bringing in fresh faces with good records, but returning a few good men and women who have proved themselves not only diligent to their work, but committed to their people.

“First on the list of returnees of course is my friend and brother Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation. His contributions to the party and this government, including what we have suffered here in Rivers state, make his own nomination and his now successful screening, all the more sweet. We thank the President for standing by him. He will more than justify your confidence.

“While we await the screening of significant others and the assignment of portfolios, it is worthy to note that continuity in areas where we performed is the surest way to consolidation. I look forward to seeing the returnees in familiar roles, while the newcomers hit the ground running. Time is not on our side. Nigerians need results. There will be no honeymoon period.

“Which is the more reason why we in the ruling party need to bury all our political differences within our APC family and join hands, especially here in Rivers state. If we can not learn from our mistakes, we will be doomed to repeat them. Anywhere we find a brother or a sister, let us do our little bit to provide them support. To our members and to our fellow Nigerians I say, let’s be positive, no list is perfect, but the pursuit of perfection is itself a major motivation.”