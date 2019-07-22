A Response To AFAG's Arnold Boateng's "The Coming Perfect Storm" (Part 1)

Ebeeii, Arnold. Rome was not built in a day. Haaba. The transformation of our nation will take at least ten years. That is a fact-on-the-ground reality that takes into account the way our byzantine system actually works.

Alas, there is also no such thing as perfect timing to start implementing key social policy initiatives, such as the free SHS initiative. The difficulties associated with it are being gradually resolved. And, as we speak, despite those teething problems, countless families of all political persuasions, with young offspring to educate, are grateful for it.

Seriously, Arnold, do you actually think it would have been wise to keep on pumping taxpayers' cash into banks to which fiduciary duty of care, and corporate good governance principles, were total strangers?

If the government hadn't taken the bold steps it took in closing down those banks, the result would have been eventual systemic failure. And millions would have lost their deposits, as a result of loss of confidence in the banking sector, creating a run on banks unable to pay people money held in their accounts. The national economy would have ground to a halt. That has been avoided, thank goodness.

In any case in the digital era, the power retail banks have to literally create money, will be taken away from them, eventually, because they do not serve the interest of ordinary people across our homeland Ghana.

In light of that, don't be surprised if you woke up one day to find that the Bank of Ghana (BoG), had created a digital cedi, opened accounts for all Ghanaians and Ghanaian-owned businesses - and put digital cash into all those accounts directly: as a bailout for ordinary people and Ghanaian SMEs. Perfect for collecting tax, too, incidentally.

As for the lack of ruthlessness in the Chief of Staff at the presidency, being a gentle and well-mannered lady, does not mean one is ineffective. Far from it. She is perfect for the role, as it happens. It puts a more human face to the regime.

You are spot on about the smug Hon. Oppong Nkrumah not being effective in his current role. He is disastrous. Full stop. And you are right about firing all the deadwood in the administration. That is vital. First to go must be Bryan Acheampong - who clearly doesn't understand the role our national security apparatus plays in our multi-party democracy.

Rest assured that President Akufo-Addo will win the 2020 presidential election by a landslide. The compelling message? Leading a government of national unity after 2020 - one that taps the expertise and energies of Ghana's brightest and best young people: regardless of party affiliation. Arnold, you appear to have caught a bad case of the negativity-bug. Get a cure for it. Quickly. Haaba.