The ‘intrusive elements’ within Akufo-Addo’s administration could well send him ‘packing’!

In theory, a political party is a coalescence of individuals who believe in a distinct ideology with the sole aim of working collaboratively towards winning political power and forming a formidable government to alleviate the plight of the masses.

Based on the preceding extant acceptation of an ideal political party, it would be absolutely wrong for anyone to suggest somewhat impetuously that it is normal to include members of opposition parties in one’s government.

In a grand scheme of things, a leader should be ready to appoint people who believe in his/her ideology and vision, and/or are willing to work in valence towards achieving the ultimate goal.

It is for this reason that some of us are extremely worried on the chilling ‘vineyard’ news that some disguised brassbound supporters of the opposition NDC are allegedly in leadership positions in the Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Well, if that was to be the case, how are those appointees, who are obviously ‘anti-NPP’ ideology, going to help promote the vision and ideas of the Akufo-Addo’s administration?

In fact, it should not take the prophesying prowess of the ‘Angel’ of our time, Bishop Obinim, or Prophet Owusu Bempah to forewarn that the alleged masqueraded opposition NDC members in the NPP government will most certainly undermine President Akufo-Addo.

Apparently, many observers are of the view that discerning Ghanaians voted the NDC government out of power in the 2016 general elections largely due to the arrogance of power, wanton corruption and sheer negligence.

That said, the NPP government does not have God’s given right to remain in power forever.

Absolutely, President Akufo-Addo and his appointees have to work assiduously towards their re-election. That is by honouring an encouraging number of the numerous promises they made to discerning Ghanaians.

The overarching question then is: do the supposedly ‘social democrats’ or the ‘intrusive elements’ within the Akufo-Addo’s administration have the will and the commitment to support the cause of the ‘capitalists? I doubt it.

We should, however, not lose sight of the fact that discerning Ghanaians will not forgive Akufo-Addo and the NPP government if they failed to perform exceedingly better than the outgone NDC government.

However, if the prevailing ‘vineyard’ news is anything to go by, then we can conclude that some people who have been given the opportunity to serve in the current NPP administration are taking things for granted.

In as much as some of the allegations may be a mere tenuous work of the lousy opposition, the Akufo-Addo’s appointees cannot and must not keep opening themselves to ‘the vineyard news mongers’, who are ever ready to pounce on any inconsequential issues regardless.

Mind you, there are thousands of capable party loyalists who can handle those positions, but did not get the opportunity. So, the lucky appointees should keep their heads down and keep hitting the ground running.

Besides, it will be politically suicidal if the NPP government appointees turned away from their brassbound party loyalists, many of whom worked their socks off to ensure the electoral victory in the 2016 general elections.

We can all attest to the fact that during the 2016 electioneering campaign, the vast majority of the supporters at the lower end of the ladder worked extremely hard than most of the people who have landed government appointments.

In any case, the NPP government appointees can choose to trample upon the ordinary hardworking and selfless men and women, albeit at their own peril.

Although the vast majority of the supporters knew very well that they’ll never in a million years get appointment in government, they persevered and worked strenuously to ensure victory in the 2016 general elections.

In fact, the best the NPP government could do for those party loyalists and the millions of discerning Ghanaians who worked studiously to bring the party into power, is to fulfil a satisfactory number of the promises.

Indeed, the good people of Ghana found in NPP, a redeemer, in whom they reposed their absolute trust to set them free from the NDC government’s economic helotry.

Thus, President Akufo-Addo and his appointees must not and cannot disappoint discerning Ghanaians, whose invaluable efforts brought about the needed change.

Let us, therefore, remind the NPP government that when promises are broken, the bonds of trust are breached, thus the NPP government must not and cannot renege on its Manifesto promises.

In the grand scheme of things, President Akufo-Addo and his appointees must keep on the good job by initiating expedient policies to overturn the failed policies under the erstwhile NDC administration such as agriculture, poverty reduction and resource allocation in the areas of healthcare, education, finance, supply chain management and security sector planning, amongst others.

Truth must, however, be told, it is expedient and a worthwhile for any authority to attempt to address social inequalities through rational distribution of national resources (Li, Savage, Ward 2008).

Thus, it is never out of place for the NPP government to seek to improve Ghanaians well-being through the implementation of advantageous policies such as one district one factory, one constituency one million dollars, one village one dam, free SHS, tax deductions, amongst others.

Of course, the promises are exciting, albeit achievable. But then again, it is up to President Nana Akufo-Addo and his appointees to deliver the goods.

Obviously, it is never going to be an easy task in the midst of the huge debt left by the erstwhile NDC government.

That said, for the life of me, I cannot and would not comprehend how and why it should only take a prophet to prophesy that the NPP government could lose the 2020 election if failed to fulfil its Manifesto promises.

Of course, the NPP government does not have the God’s given right to remain in power, and could therefore be shown the exit by discerning Ghanaians if failed to deliver on its promises. That, indeed, does not require a superior mind on rocket science or transcendental powers to predict.

Indeed, the NPP government has no option than to deliver the goods and thereby transforming the lives of the teeming Ghanaians.

In so far as some of us do not have any transcendental or supernatural powers to determine the outcome of the 2020 general elections, we can rightly assert that the ball is on the court of the NPP government from now till the next election to put things right so as to avert any calamity.

Believe it or not, we do not need a prophecy before realising that discerning Ghanaians will most likely ventilate their arousing disgust in the event of the NPP government woefully failing to roundup the political thieves who have been dipping their hands into the national purse.

Certainly, discerning Ghanaians will show their appreciation if the poverty alleviation Free SHS is efficiently managed over the next few years.

To be quite honest, no true patriotic Ghanaian will ever feel disappointed if Akufo-Addo’s government manages to help private companies to set up factories in most districts.

Trust me, patriotic Ghanaians will be most grateful if the NPP government keeps the utility reductions at the barest minimum.

In fact, I won’t be least surprised if the hard working farmers across the country wake up one day and decide to express their heartfelt gratitude to Akufo-Addo’s government for graciously providing them with irrigation, dam and borehole facilities.

And, who says that the aggrieved drivers will not jump for joy if the NPP government manages to reduce the fuel prices reasonably?

I bet, no prophecy will come to pass, if the Akufo-Addo’s government manages to fish out the ‘saboteurs’ in their midst and concentrate on working towards the expectations of discerning Ghanaians.

In ending, if a substantial number of the Manifesto promises are kept and the committed and able appointees live up to expectations, trust me, the NDC Party will be kept in the opposition for a very long time.

K. Badu, UK.

[email protected]