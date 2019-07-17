I-ZAR Group's Rashida Nasamu To Speak At Zongo Skills Project Launch

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of I-ZAR Group, Rashida Saani Nasamu, is the Guest Speaker for the official launch of the Zongo Skills Project in Accra slated for next week Saturday 27th July 2019 at Nima.

The project is an initiative expected to train and equip a target of 100,000 Out-Of-School youth from Zongo communities across Ghana in relevant skills for decent jobs.

The organizers of the event settled on Rashida having established herself as a big mentor for the Zongo Youth.

The Zongo Skills Project is on the theme: 'Zongo Skills Decent Jobs.'

About Rashida Nasamu

Rashida Nasamu is an established female Muslim Entrepreneur and business doyen and also represents an enviable face of iconic motivation and inspiration.

She is a former broadcaster and an astute Communications Strategist who runs successful companies in Ghana.

Rashida is a Communications Consultant, an entrepreneur, organisational development strategist and youth for wealth creation advocate.

She has worked as a broadcast journalist for many years and was an anchor to the flagship morning show on e.tv Ghana, ‘AWAKE’.

Her activities and works continue to raise her well over par and above all particularly, she is a big inspiration to the Muslim Community in Ghana and the African diaspora at large.

Rashida Nasamu emerged as a winner under the Communications category and winner of People’s Choice award – Female category at the 2018 edition of the 40 under 40 Achievers Awards.

The event honored and celebrated young and accomplished business leaders under the age of 40 from a wide range of industries.

The ceremony, held at the Kempinski Goldcoast Hotel in Accra in 2018, saw the strategic communications consultant awarded for her efforts as a young entrepreneur with diverse business affiliates.

I-ZAR Group is a multi-faceted company with affiliates in strategic communication consultancy, real estate and construction and social enterprise.

I-ZAR Ltd is a total communication consultancy with a specialty in developing and implementing practical programmes that support business goals for rapid growth, based on compelling content, using only relevant tools and technologies in modern communication practices.

I-ZAR Homes provide affordable but modern, elegantly styled premium homes in prime locations within the capital city and beyond, focusing on quality delivery in all projects undertaken in this sector.

Rashida Nasamu also owns RAWW Ltd., an ultra-modern factory in Northern Ghana that was established as a social enterprise to offer skills training and value enhancement to shea butter, which is one of the leading agricultural products in the Northern Region of Ghana.

She is also actively passionate about the needy and runs the BOYA Initiative, which is a social enterprise designed to empower women and positively affect the lives of needy and deprived children.

The focus of this initiative is to give the less privileged an opportunity to enjoy a sustainable livelihood.