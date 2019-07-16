Asawase Constituency Primaries: NDC Youth Finger Party Executives In Mafia Tactics

The Ashanti Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Augustus Andrews a.k.a Nana Akwasi has come under serious attack following a perceived attempt to impose Hon Muntakar Mubarak on the people of Asawase through some "mafia" means in the Asawase Constituency.

The Regional Chairman together with the Constituency Chairman Alhaji Mutum, the Regional Secretary Mr. Kwame Zu and the Regional Organizer Isham Alhassan are allegedly hatching diabolic plans that seek to deny the legitimate right of one Parliamentary Contender Mr. Masawudu Mubarick and other members of the party from contesting the incumbent MP Hon Muntakar Mubarak in the upcoming primaries.

As a way of achieving the foregoing, allegations are that the above named executives delebrately block the sale of nomination forms to aspiring candidates.

According to a group of NDC folks called Concerned NDC Youth based in Asawase, the named executives have promised the incumbent MP they will help him go unoppose in the upcoming primaries.

Alhaji Mutum, the Asawase Constituency chairman has made statements on various media houses indicating that he will not allow anyone to contest the sitting Member of Parliament , Hon Muntakar Mubarak.

He has made numerous false and unjustifiable claims against the other contender Mr. Masawudu Mubarick. We are therefore calling on the National Executives of NDC to act according to its guidelines and directives...". The foregoing statement was raised by the leader of the group Mr. Fatiu Salihu in a press conference held in Kumasi.

Premised on the alledged bias posture in question assumed by the executives, the group is calling for the immediate sanctioning of the Regional and Constituency executives.

They have sent a strong word of caution that "we shall leave no stone unturned in our quest to uphold the Constitution of the party. No individual is above the laws of the party. We remain committed towards ensuring that the party structures work within Asawase constituency".