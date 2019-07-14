10 Great Quotes About Jealousy

Jealousy is one of the most negative, unhealthy energies with which, everyone, more or less, have to face today. "Insecure people eclipse the sun because they are jealous of daylight, and live in their dark and starless nights." - Shannon L. Alder

Each area can be the object of envy and jealousy when we meet narrow-minded people, never happy, unbalanced and, unfortunately, even rancorous.

“1. Anger, resentment, and jealousy don't change the heart of others, it only changes yours.” ― Shannon L. Alder 2: “Often those that criticize others reveal what he himself lacks.” ― Shannon L. Alder

"Do not overrate what you have received, nor envy others. He who envies others does not obtain peace of mind." - Buddha

“The thermometer of success is merely the jealousy of the malcontents.” - Salvador Dal

“You can only be jealous of someone who has something you think you ought to have yourself.” - Margaret Atwood

“Life is one big road with lots of signs, so when you riding through the ruts, don't complicate your mind. Flee from hate, mischief, and jealousy. Don't bury your thoughts; put your vision to reality. Wake Up and Live!” - Bob Marley

“What sort of love is permeated by jealousy? You are jealous because you are unaware that everything you need is inside you.” - Peter Deunov

“Love is the master key that opens the gates of happiness, of hatred, of jealousy, and, most easily of all, the gate of fear.” - Oliver Wendell Holmes, Sr.

“Why do we feel jealousy? Therapists often regard the demon as a scar of childhood trauma or a symptom of a psychological problem. And it's true that people who feel inadequate, insecure, or overly dependent tend to be more jealous than others.” - Helen Fisher

“A competent and self-confident person is incapable of jealousy in anything. Jealousy is invariably a symptom of neurotic insecurity.” - Robert A. Heinlein

“Envy and jealousy are incurable diseases” - Robert Kraft

“The jealous are troublesome to others but a torment to themselves,” – William Penn

The last one is just a bonus I added to it. Happy Sunday to my favourite columnists and readers.