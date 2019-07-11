Akufo-Addo Won't Kill Local Industries — Bawumia Advisor

Dr Samuel Kojo Frimpong, the Technical and Economic Advisor at the Ofice of the Vice President of Ghana, says President Nana Akufo-Addo's administration has no intention to kill local industries.

He made this assertion after touring some local industries at Asamankese, Kade, and Akwatia in the Eastern Region with some official of Association Of Ghana Industries.

He explained that “we are promoting 1D1F because we have the intention of helping the local industries to survive. We will do our best to support the local industries for them to be able to thrive and also create more jobs and to be able to perform, meet the challenges out there and also meet the competition out there in the market”.

—Daily Guide