Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
10.07.2019 General News

Assemblies Of God History Book To Be Launched

By Staff Writer
Assemblies Of God History Book To Be Launched
JUL 10, 2019 GENERAL NEWS

The author has painstakingly researched and interviewed many people who played key roles in the formative years of the church.

Rev Prof. Frimpong-Manso at a pre-launch said, he was motivated to write the book because Assemblies of God has no documentary evidence of its history.

The General Superintendent stated that, he also wants it to serve as a memoir of inspiration and direction for the church in the future.

The launch to be held at the Assemblies of God headquarters in Accra, promises to be exciting.

—Myjoyonline

TOP STORIES

I Don't Have Powers To Investigate PDS, Other Financial Offe...

3 minutes ago

Gov't Should Effect Luxury Vehicle Tax Withdrawal – Car Deal...

19 minutes ago

body-container-line