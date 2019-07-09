You do not have to vote for NPP because you are Akan or NDC because you are Eʋe - V. L. K. Djokoto

President of the Ghana Youth Conference, Vincent Letsa Kobla Djokoto, has called for an end to tribal-partisanship. According to the political reformist, it is the main factor that could prevent a third force from overcoming the political establishment in 2020.

Vincent Letsa Kobla Djokoto, a member of the Tɛngɛ Dzokoto Royal Family of Anyako, in a post on his Facebook page, said: "The only obstacle that can prevent a third force (political alternative) in 2020 is tribal-partisanship. Tribalism is the key factor behind the continued rule of the NPP-NDC (the political establishment). You do not have to vote for the NPP because you are Akan or NDC because you are Eʋe."