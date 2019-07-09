President of the Ghana Youth Conference, Vincent Letsa Kobla Djokoto, has called for an end to tribal-partisanship. According to the political reformist, it is the main factor that could prevent a third force from overcoming the political establishment in 2020.
Vincent Letsa Kobla Djokoto, a member of the Tɛngɛ Dzokoto Royal Family of Anyako, in a post on his Facebook page, said: "The only obstacle that can prevent a third force (political alternative) in 2020 is tribal-partisanship. Tribalism is the key factor behind the continued rule of the NPP-NDC (the political establishment). You do not have to vote for the NPP because you are Akan or NDC because you are Eʋe."
You do not have to vote for NPP because you are Akan or NDC because you are Eʋe - V. L. K. Djokoto
