Leicester University Alumni call for private sector support for Free SHS

“Alumni bodies, for instance, should make a conscious effort to give back to the society which groomed them. Corporate institutions could as well invest in the needed infrastructure in less-endowed schools as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

“Remember that adequate academic preparation for the nation's youth would to a large extent, minimize the rate of school drop-outs with its attendant social vices in the country while guaranteeing mother Ghana a better tomorrow,” he said.

He added that although most people prefer and enjoy free things the country must not “compromise on quality, efficiency and effectiveness in the process, knowing well that the world is a global village now and academic competition is not restricted to the geographic boundaries of Ghana.”

On his part, Bill Friar, Group Director of Philanthropy, Alumni and Community Engagement of the University said the University has earmarked the year 2021 as the 'Year of Giving' forming part of its Centenary Celebrations.

The University's Alumni will, therefore, embark on charitable projects in its quest to give back to the society within which it thrives.

Also contributing, Emmanuel Kwashie Agbodzi, Head of the International Distance Education Centre (IDEC), Consultants to the Leicester University in Ghana, added that his outfit is poised to continue setting the pace in driving private sector participation in bringing top-notch UK education to the door-steps of Ghanaians.

In a speech delivered on his behalf, the Director of the British Council - Ghana, Alan Rutt, also congratulated the University of Leicester Alumni - West African Chapter on the launch of the Alumni Cloth and pledged the Council's unwavering support to the Alumni body.

Also in attendance, was the Dean of the School of Business of the University, Prof. Peter Lunt, Fritz Baffour-former Information Minister, MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Sylvester Mensah, MCE for Tarkwa Nsuaem, Gilbert Ken Asmah, all alumni members of the University of Leicester.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |AI