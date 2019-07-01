Republic Day Will Be Accorded Full Recognition In 2021

National Communications Director of the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kakra Essamuah has assured Ghanaians that upon its assumption of office in January 2021, the party will ensure that 'Republic Day' is given its full recognition as one of the most important national days in Ghana's history.

According to him, the NDC has had occasion to criticize President Akufo-Addo’s attempts to rewrite the history of Ghana, downplaying the role of genuine patriots and placing his family and clan above all else.

He critised the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for degrading the importance of this great day from a full public holiday intended to celebrate the efforts of our forebears.

The NPP government months ago scrapped the July 1 holiday making it a commemorative day. Although many were in disagreement with it others felt, there was the need since there were too many holidays on the Ghanaian Calendar.

The opposition NDC says on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of the attainment of Republican status of Ghana, the party salutes every Ghanaian living everywhere.

Kakra Essamuah highlighted the need for July 1st to be celebrated emphasising on Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who ensured that this feat was achieved and cementing the heroic efforts of the people of Ghana to attain full nationhood and from which Ghana emphasized her predominant role in the struggle to liberate the black race from the shackles of oppression and suppression.

Below is the full statement:

REPUBLIC DAY WILL BE RESTORED AS A PUBLIC HOLIDAY

On the occasion of the 59th anniversary of the attainment of Republican status of Ghana, the National Democratic Congress wishes to salute every Ghanaian living everywhere. When, through the instrumentality of our first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, this feat was achieved on 1st July, 1960, it cemented the heroic efforts of the people of Ghana to attain full nationhood and from which Ghana emphasized her predominant role in the struggle to liberate the black race from the shackles of oppression and suppression.

Sadly today, the government of President Nana Addo-Danquah Akufo-Addo has deemed it fit to degrade the importance of this great day from a full public holiday intended to celebrate the efforts of our forebears in our collective struggle to affirm the benefits of equality, liberty, freedom and justice, to a mere commemorative day in order to rob our gallant forbears the historical credit and recognition that they so richly deserve.

The National Democratic Congress has had occasion to criticize President Akufo-Addo’s attempts to rewrite the history of Ghana, downplaying the role of genuine patriots and placing his family and clan above all else. The NDC would want to assure all Ghanaians living everywhere that upon its assumption of office in January 2021, Republic Day will be accorded full recognition as one of the more important national days in our history. Long live Ghana. Long live the struggle against historical revisionists.

ISSUED ON 1ST JULY, 2019

Signed KAKRA ESSAMUAH

Director of Communications.