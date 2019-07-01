Danger Looms At Manhea As Chiefs Cry For Swift Intervention

Residents' of Manhea in the Amasaman Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, are sitting on timing bomb which is ready to explode if the security agencies and other stakeholders do not intervene.

Information gathered by this reporter is that some residents are on their heels to neighboring towns due to tension, fear, and panic within the community over plans to install another Chief of Manhea Zongo in addition to the already installed Zongo Chief who has been there for some years.

The residents' believe that if care is not taking the situation will be unbearable for them the residents' adding that the security agencies must as a matter of urgency intervene by putting a hold on the said installation.

The residents raised alarm of the impending bloodbath due to tomorrow's planned installation.

The current situation within the community, many people believe will not augur well for the residents' and will lead to loss of lives and properties.

This current brewing tension in the community is between the youth of Manhea and some unscrupulous individuals who are planning to install another Manhea Zongo Chief against the already installed Manhea Zongo Chief, Sarki Abdul-Kadir Ahmed Abdul-Kadir.

According to the residents', the people of Manhea Zongo already have their chief who is performing his duties diligently and will not allow unscrupulous individuals in their selfish interest to jeopardize with the peace they the residents are enjoying by installing another Manhea Zongo chief in the community.

This, the reiterated will create chaos and loss of lives in the community due to the tension that has already engulfed the community since the plans of the installation broke out.

The residents revealed that the Chiefs and elders of Manhea are not aware of the process to install any new Chief of Manhea Zongo which they described as disrespect to their Chief and elders.

This, they appealed to the security agencies to act swiftly, and find a lasting solution to the matter to avoid bloodshed in the community tomorrow.

However, the Chief of Manhea, Nii Ayikortor II and the Greater Accra Council of Zongo Chiefs have called on the Police to as a matter of urgency ensure that the said installation must not come on.

According to the council, the Manhea community already have a Zongo Chief in the person of Sarki Abdul-Kadir Ahmed Abdul-Kadir and he is a member of the Greater Accra Council of Zongo Chiefs.

The council affirms that they stand for peace and tranquility in all the Zongo communities and would not want the said installation of Manhea Zongo Chief to bring chaos and anarchy in the community.

Below are the letters issued by the Manhea Mantse Nii Nii Ayikortor II and the Greater Accra Council of Zongo Chiefs to the Amasaman Police Command and Odorkor Divisional Commander.