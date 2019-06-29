Savannah Regional Minister Tours Sawla districts

Day two of the Savanna regional minister, Hon. Salifu Adam Braimah took him to Daboya in the North Gonja district.

At the palace of Wasipewura, the regional minister introduced his entourage which included the deputy regional minister Samuel Tikah,the regional coordinating director Mr Mohammed Baba, Hon Adam Eliasu Red Bawa,DCE for North gonja district, NPP Regional Executives lead by Chairman Alhaj Iddrisu Sulemana (Professor Kalamonia), Daboya/Mankarigu Constituency Executives among many others.

Speaking on behalf of the Wasipewura, Chief Gbunapewura, Alhaj Mahama Sakan,a former member of Parliament for Damongo/Daboya constituency raised some security concerns in the area and urged the minister to help tackle the issue which has to do with land issues between gonjas and Tampulmas.

Chief Gbunapewura cautioned the minister to as a matter fact go into that issue since it can lead to a possible clash in the area.

He mentioned one Tohibu Abdul Rahman as the brain behind all the troubles in the area, using the name of the Vice President Dr Mahamud Bawumia's as the one backing them and assuring them even before the region was created that part of the north gonja district would be included to the newly created North-east region.

The Savanna regional minister in his response assured the chiefs and people of Daboya that what they were hearing was will never come to pass as the vice president during his recent visit invited the gentleman Tohibu Abdul Rahman to come to his office in Accra when his attention was drawn to what he was going around saying.

Mr Salifu Braimah went further to preach for peace in the entire region and assured them of the construction of the Mankargu-Daboya road that will open the area to a lot of farming activities.

He also assured the people of the continuation of all projects including the completion of the Busunu- Daboya road.

From Daboya in the North gonja district, Hon. Salifu and his team moved to Sanjari in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district to inspect the construction of a dam under the one village one dam project.

Work is temporarily halted with the contractor, not on site.

Speaking to the media, DCE for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District, Hon Lawal Mohammed said the contractor left the site as a result of a fault on his machine which he is gone to work on and will be back shortly to continue the project which is about 65% complete.

According to the dce, he has completed 5 of the dams already in his district and working on the 6th one which the minister had visited.