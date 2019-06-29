GCNet supports education in Assin Asamankese

Accra: June 27, 2019: The Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) as part of its commitment to support education in Ghana has recently presented hundreds of exercise books to Assin Asamankese D/A Primary School in the Central Region.

The donation forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Investment in education. As a key player in the ICT sector, GCNet in 2017 supported the school with computers following a Joy Fm news publication of a video that showed students in a classroom improvising a computer mouse by using stones.

Speaking to the pupils in a live telephone address during the presentation, Communications Manager, Mrs. Aba Lokko reiterated GCNet’s commitment to provide the needed support to the development of education in Ghana.

According to her, GCNet was pleased to make a modest contribution to the school in pursuit of its goal to raise balanced leaders for tomorrow.

Receiving the donation, Mr. Moses Amoatey, a teacher at the school commended GCNet for the gesture noting that the books and the other items would go a long way to address gaps with the acquisition of teaching and learning materials thereby enhancing the quality of learning.

He recounted how teaching of ICT at the primary level had seen massive turnaround following the donation of computers in 2017 after news of pupils using stones in the absence of a computer mouse went viral on social media.

“The donation of teaching and learning materials to the school was contributing significantly to improving outcomes while making the overall effect of teaching ICT relatively easier so the pupils would have practical insight and exposure” he further stated.

In another development, GCNet in line with its Corporate Social Investment has built an ICT Centre in Tamale to enhance ICT skills among school children in the Tamale Metropolis and its environs.