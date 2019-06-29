Podcast: French football fans turn to women, homeopathy under attack, and radicalisation in the public sector

French football fans are getting hooked on the women's game, as the World Cup draws in new audiences, but the gender pay gap is as wide as ever. Also, homeopathy is in the crosshairs, as a medical council questions its efficacy. We hear from a doctor about her holistic approach to treating her patients. And, a parliamentary report on radicalisation in the public sector reveals little cause for concern, but the right-wing press takes it as evidence of rising Islamism. Plus, France falls short of its goals to reduce emissions, according to its own climate council. And, Emmanuel Macron... in English!

In this episode:

- Corinne Le Quéré, president, French high council on climate

- Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron), president of France

- Supporters of French Women's football team

- Helene Renoux, homeopathic doctor, president European committee for homeopathy

