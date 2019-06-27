UN Under Secretary-General For Peace Operation Visits Ghana To Pay Last Respect To Major General Vib-Sanziri

The United Nations Under Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix arrives in Accra on Today 27th June to attend the funeral of the late Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri.

Mr. Larcroix will pay tribute to the former Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) at the funeral service.

Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri passed away while in active service on Friday 19 April 2019 and will be laid to rest on Friday 28 June 2019 following a funeral service at Burma Camp.

Whilst in the country, Mr. Lacroix will hold bilateral talks with the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Expected at the meeting are high-level government officials including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and the Minister for Defence, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul. He is also scheduled to meet with the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He will also visit the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, and call on its Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Griffiths Santrofi Evans.

---UN Information Centre, Accra