I Will Invest In Marijuana, Should It Be Legalised — Rev. Abbeam

Founder and leader of God’s Solution Center, Reverend Dr Abbeam Ampomah Danso says he will invest in the marijuana business once it is legalised in the country.

According to the man of God, it is sad that some leaders and pastors are speaking against its approval adding that the herb was created by God to be used.

The man of God who doubles as a businessman said, "pastors who preach against marijuana are Cannabis. Bible isn't against Marijuana, stop preaching against it."

He noted that God created the herbs to be used to heal people for various ailments.

Rev Abbeam challenged fellow men of God to disclose where in the scriptures God spoke about herbs being an evil plant.

"There is no chapter in the Bible that talks about that. These plants are meant to be used for treatment of sicknesses," he intimated.