Ghana's Parliament: The Uzzah Of Our Time?

SO when they came to Nacon’s threshing floor, Uzzah reached out [with his hand]to the ark of God and took hold of it, because the oxen [stumbled and] nearly overturned it. And the anger of the Lord burned against Uzzah, and God struck him there for his irreverence; and he died there by the ark of God- 2 Sam 6:6-7

That which has been is that which will be [again], And that which has been done is that which will be done again. So there is nothing new under the sun. - Ecclesiastes 1:9

Centuries ago, King David, gathered his men and together they went into the house of Abinadab to bring back the ark of God which represented his covenant. When they got to a threshing floor, Uzzah, the son of Abinadab put his hand on the ark to prevent it from falling ‘and God smote him there for his error’ (v6). Uzzah died right on the spot because he touched the Ark and the King himself trembled. Uzzah had very good intentions, no doubt about that, yet that was not enough reason to disregard God’s word. God’s standards have always been clear. ONLY the Levites were given the mandate to keep God’s Ark and so Uzzah had no business trying to play the saviour. We may argue this scripture from all angles but in the end, it will be of no use.

In taking a critical look at the ongoing discussions in parliament with regards to regulation of religious activities (which puts the church under the spotlight), it is very obvious the government is trying to ‘save the church from falling’. But should that be the case? Are they in a position to correct the ‘ills’ in the body of Christ?

At the time of putting together this piece of writing that would come to address a very important issue, I am very much aware of the uproar that would ensue after this is found in the public domain and the fuss the masses will make about it, believers and unbelievers alike. I believe in religious tolerance, however not to the extent of having others interfere with issues of Christianity in a way that is displeasing and unpleasant. Before I proceed, I deem it appropriate to remind you all of the very words of Jesus in Matthew 13 about the parable of weeds among wheat. ‘But he said, NO; because as you pull out the weeds, you may uproot the wheat with them. Let them grow together until the harvest; and at harvest time I will tell the reapers, ‘First gather the weeds and tie them in bundles to be burned; but gather the wheat into my barn’.

Just so that we are on the same page, I want to make it clear that Christians are not oblivious of religious extremists and their practices that have taken deep roots in some churches today, however we are reminded of the words of our Lord Jesus Christ that in the last days false prophets will be found everywhere. That notwithstanding, on what grounds do you want to regulate church activities? That we make too much noises? Interesting. Let us not dwell on that. That men of God sell bottles of water for 2000 Ghana cedis to paupers who cannot afford quality health care? Wait a minute, who forces these items on their throats? Are these people held at gunpoint? Do they not patronize these things because they have found solace in them? Let’s not even talk about emotional blackmail. For whatever reasons people choose to patronise these services, it should be left to them to decide.

This issue does not in any way call for intellectual arguments and any attempt to do so will only keep things in the wrong turn. I would rather the Christian council is allowed to address some of the unpleasant issues within the Christian community and allow Jesus clean up His own bride.