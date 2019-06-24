Other Traditional Leaders In Ghana Must Endeavor To Learn The Wisdom And Good Stewardship Of Asantehene

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The current Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II would go in the history of Ashanti kingdom as one of the most greatest and successful Kings in Ghana. It is an impregnable disposition that, His kingship has received world recognition. The Ashanti Kingdom is a powerful Kingdom because of the caliber of their kings both previous and current. My four years stay in Ashanti Region as a student of the University of Education, Winneba- Kumasi Campus has opened my eyes to a lot of things he has done personally to champion the goals of Ashanti Region.

I would in my submission bring to bare those hidden things for my readers to appreciate and admire. There is a culture peculiar to Ghanaians which many people are unaware. That culture of failing to eulogize an outstanding individual when he is alive. We turn to do it when the person is no more. This particular culture is sickening and ought to be rejected.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was enstooled in 1999, April 26th. Since his enstoolment,Ashanti Region has seen great and enviable development so to speak. He has been an embodiment of peace all these years. The overwhelming Unity among his sub-chiefs is completely outstanding. Infact his wisdom was put to use when he was tasked to chair the committee that brought lasting peace to Dagbon.

I have never met him in person but i have had reasons to admire him from afar as a WISE king. No wonder he is nicknamed as KING SOLOMON. Today, the biggest market in West Africa is in Kumasi. Series of economic activities are heavily centered in Kumasi.

His ability to lobby political heads gave Kumasi this monumental edifice in Kejetia. This structure we are told has bus terminals and hospitals as well. Which country in West Africa can boast of this? Only Ashanti Region ..

I am also not oblivious of the fact that he has an educational foundation which is a fund he has created out of the royalties that goes to the stool. It is helping hundreds and thousands of brilliant but needy students in Ashanti Region. Otumfuo Osei Tutu in his wisdom thought it wise to have such great initiative as a means to mirror back to the society what is due them. How many chiefs in Ghana do have this initiative?

They have good succession planning for up and coming KINGS. No wonder they don't fight to share blood like others do anytime there is an enstoolment of a king. Their system is perfected with Sensible laid down procedures for choosing a KING. "When a KING emerges, and because, he went through sensible procedures before selection,it is manifested in how he rules the people."

He has never been selfish nor greedy, unlike others. He is seriously serving Asanteman in utmost good faith and humility. Traders in Ashanti Region love him because of his care for the needy. He is loved beyond imagination because of his profound wisdom. When other chiefs are demonstrating aberration through their misguided conduct, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is doing something for the benefit of Asanteman.

Had it not been his effort UEW- Kumasi campus wouldn't have gotten a single plot of land for extending their infrastructure. People around Tanoso and its environs were encroaching the lands. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who picked intelligence on this matter quickly intervened and advised management to erect a wall to protect the lands from further encroachment.

It is a truism that, when you have an educated KING like his type as a Ruler, those under him don't suffer public ridicule, mockery, and contempt. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has audience everywhere he goes because he has positioned himself very well as a distinguished traditional leader.

The gods are always with him because he doesn't practice the principles of selfish greed like others do to deprive their people what is due them. May God bless his kingship with long life..

HAIL OTUMFUO OSEI TUTU II

Dawda Eric(Equity)

Citizen Vigilance For Justice

23rd June,2019

[email protected]