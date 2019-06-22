C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP

About 40 percent of the population of the perennially unstable Central African Republic faces acute food insecurity, the World Food Programme said Friday.

One of the world's poorest and most unstable countries, CAR spiralled into bloodshed after longtime leader Francois Bozize was overthrown in 2013 by a rebel alliance.

Since then, much of the country has been at the mercy of armed groups that seek to control gold, diamond and oil deposits, posing a formidable obstacle to peace and national reconciliation.

"More than 1.8 million people in the Central African Republic find themselves in a situation of acute food insecurity," the report said.

It said the Central African Republic was the country worst hit by food shortages, adding that overall security remained "precarious."

The worst affected region was the east, home to the largest number of displaced people.

The lawlessness was adding to the WFP's woes, spokesman Herve Verhoosel told AFP because it made "access to food difficult" for people who needed it most.

On Thursday, United Nations envoy Mankeur Ndiaye told the Security Council that armed groups were committing daily violations in the country.

Some "2.9 million people, half of whom are children, need humanitarian assistance and protection, while 2.1 million people are facing food insecurity," the envoy said.

About 622,000 people are registered as internally displaced and 590,000 refugees from the country are registered in neighbouring states, according to the UN.