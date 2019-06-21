Amenfi East NDC Lambasts NPP, MP Over 'Deceit'

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Amenfi East Constituency in the Western Region has descended heavily on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area for indulging in lies.

This follows after the NPP MP for the area, Hon. Patrick Kwame Bogyarko Saime donated branded Mathematical Sets to all 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination candidates in the area.

These Mathematical Sets were branded with the colours of the NPP.

This branding has been condemned by the opposition National Democratic Congress in the area adding that the MP was dragging the candidates into politics.

However, the ruling New Patriotic Party in the area has defended the MP for committing no offence.

But in a statement issued and signed by the NDC Deputy Communications Officer for the area, Thomas Dindiego, copied to the media, said the NPP, MP and MCE have lied to the good people of Amenfi East.

"Our attention has been drawn to a press release emanating from the communication directorate of NPP in the Amenfi East Constituency in a shameful attempt to cover-up the deceitful and dastardly act by the Member of Parliament, Hon. Patrick B. Saime", the statement opined.

The statement added that "We wish to state that in their desperate attempt to respond to a video going viral on social media and some platforms, they ended up rather exposing their ignorance and also exposing the MP making the situation worse. We will advice our brothers to stop the act of deceit, We want them to take note that their days of lies are far gone and we shall respond to them with facts anytime they dubble in such deceit".

Below is the full statement:

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC) COMMUNICATION DIRECTORATE AMENFI EAST CONSTITUENCY BURRY YOUR PRIDE AND APOLOGIZE TO THE PEOPLE OF AMENFI EAST AND GHANAIANS

Our attention has been drawn to a press release emanating from the communication directorate of NPP in the Amenfi East Constituency in a shameful attempt to cover-up the deceitful and dastardly act by the Member of Parliament, Hon. Patrick B. Saime.

We wish to state that in their desperate attempt to respond to a video going viral on social media and some platforms, they ended up rather exposing their ignorance and also exposing the MP making the situation worse. We will advice our brothers to stop the act of deceit, We want them to take note that their days of lies are far gone and we shall respond to them with facts anytime they dubble in such deceit.

1. It is important to educate our brothers in the NPP that nobody in the NDC has said anywhere that sharing of mathematical sets to students is wrong. However, we are against the process of lobbying our Basic level students who are minors into partisan politics by branding the mathematical sets with NPP colours, we will request our brothers to read the national Constitution on article 28 section 5 and also Article 42 to enlighten them on who a child is and also to note that basic level students are below 18 years and must not be lobbied into partisan politics.

2. In another attempt by the NPP to the say Hon. Patrick B. Saim has not claimed buying the mathematical sets also comes in as to totally contradict the MCE for Amenfi East, Hon. Helena Ama Appiah, who is also on record to have granted an interview to Kasapreko FM on 7/6/2019 to state categorically that the said mathematical sets were procured by Hon. Patrick B. Saim with the MP's Common Fund. It is surprising to hear from our brothers in their shameful manner to cover up by saying the mathematical sets were acquired from the Ghana @50 secretariat.

3. In their bid to do their usual political equalization, they ended up in a dangerous ground by comparing the image of the former President on the RLG laptops to the deceitful mathematical sets . We accept the responsibility by educating our friends on their ignorance to the fact that:

(i) His Excellency John Dramani Mahama never placed his image on any already procured laptops but rather was procured and branded by his administration on the specifications they wanted which was not in party colours. In the aspect of the metro mass branding, our friends have just refused to understand that it is a national asset and when voted in power you take responsibility of it and therefore was decided to put the images of some pass and current presidents on them knowing that it wasn't in party colours and also not John Mahama only.

(ii) We want the NPP to know that it is not the mandate of our MP to re-brand mathematical sets which were procured and branded for the purpose of Ghana @50 to be rebranded to cover the purpose of it originator who is His excellency the former president John Agyekum Kuffour.

(iii) For the purpose of education, we advice our NPP brothers to read the criminal code of 1960 cap 29 section 169 and also to time to read section 163 cap 29.

It will be purposeful for them to know more about trade marks and official documents, they will also be enlightened on the crime of presenting something to the public domain knowing it is not genuine and also counterfeiting and forging.

4. The NPP have also admitted the fact of abuse of incumbency since they brought to our attention in their release that fellow NPP MPs such as Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Babarah Oteng Gyasi and Afenyo Markin are all beneficiaries. We are unaware of any of such MPs branding the Ghana @50 mathematical sets in NPP colours and logo.

We are therefore calling on the MP to save his disapproving image as the university of Ghana report clearly shows the people of Amenfi East have forsaken him. He should therefore come out and apologize for his deceitful covering up already procured Ghana @50 mathematical sets and claim he used his share of MP's common fund to buy.

Long live the people of Amenfi East, long live Ghana.

Signed!

Thomas Dindiego

Constituency Deputy Communications Officer