World Peace, When?

The sun runs in hasteThe tongue has no tasteThe eyes are buried in tearsJailed in the darkness of fearsThe world, wails for peaceWe hope for a tomorrowBringing joy and drowning sorrowWe hope for a next generationIn patriotism and pledge to our NationSarcastic antagonists of world peaceTo nuclear weapons we pledgeBetween bribery and corruption we wedgeIn our world of fallacies, truth is buriedHatred and egotism have love banishedA shape to racism, an end to world peaceWhen,Shall the world know equityShall unity embrace integrityUntil then,We may see, not even the shadow of peace.© 2019 Aboagye Joseph