21.06.2019 Poem World Peace, When? By Aboagye Joseph The sun runs in hasteThe tongue has no tasteThe eyes are buried in tearsJailed in the darkness of fearsThe world, wails for peaceWe hope for a tomorrowBringing joy and drowning sorrowWe hope for a next generationIn patriotism and pledge to our NationSarcastic antagonists of world peaceTo nuclear weapons we pledgeBetween bribery and corruption we wedgeIn our world of fallacies, truth is buriedHatred and egotism have love banishedA shape to racism, an end to world peaceWhen,Shall the world know equityShall unity embrace integrityUntil then,We may see, not even the shadow of peace.© 2019 Aboagye Joseph
World Peace, When?
The tongue has no taste
The eyes are buried in tears
Jailed in the darkness of fears
The world, wails for peace
We hope for a tomorrow
Bringing joy and drowning sorrow
We hope for a next generation
In patriotism and pledge to our Nation
Sarcastic antagonists of world peace
To nuclear weapons we pledge
Between bribery and corruption we wedge
In our world of fallacies, truth is buried
Hatred and egotism have love banished
A shape to racism, an end to world peace
When,
Shall the world know equity
Shall unity embrace integrity
Until then,
We may see, not even the shadow of peace.
© 2019 Aboagye Joseph