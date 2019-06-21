Modern Ghana logo

21.06.2019 Poem

World Peace, When?

By Aboagye Joseph
The sun runs in haste
The tongue has no taste
The eyes are buried in tears
Jailed in the darkness of fears
The world, wails for peace
We hope for a tomorrow
Bringing joy and drowning sorrow
We hope for a next generation
In patriotism and pledge to our Nation
Sarcastic antagonists of world peace
To nuclear weapons we pledge
Between bribery and corruption we wedge
In our world of fallacies, truth is buried
Hatred and egotism have love banished
A shape to racism, an end to world peace
When,
Shall the world know equity
Shall unity embrace integrity
Until then,
We may see, not even the shadow of peace.
© 2019 Aboagye Joseph
