TV Africa Breakfast Show: Children Must Show Concern To Parents Too—Counselor Ahoshie

A counselor, Lady Margaret Akosua Ahoshie has advised that children must also show care and concern to their parents to enhance family relationship.

Speaking on TV Africa's Breakfast Live Show, Mrs Margaret Akosua Ahoshie said "sometimes if you see your mother sitting quietly and thinking, you can go to her and ask what's wrong. Try and talk to her to inquire if everything is okay, especially if you're very familiar with your mom and can detect her mood swings."

She continued, "Sometimes when we make them feel cared for, when we show concern and let them know we very much care about them, they also go all out for us as children."

She's of the believe that love and care can be reciprocated and therefore urges all and sundry to show concern especially when it comes to family.