Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
21.06.2019 General News

TV Africa Breakfast Show: Children Must Show Concern To Parents Too—Counselor Ahoshie

By Prince Koomson
TV Africa Breakfast Show: Children Must Show Concern To Parents Too—Counselor Ahoshie
3 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

A counselor, Lady Margaret Akosua Ahoshie has advised that children must also show care and concern to their parents to enhance family relationship.

Speaking on TV Africa's Breakfast Live Show, Mrs Margaret Akosua Ahoshie said "sometimes if you see your mother sitting quietly and thinking, you can go to her and ask what's wrong. Try and talk to her to inquire if everything is okay, especially if you're very familiar with your mom and can detect her mood swings."

She continued, "Sometimes when we make them feel cared for, when we show concern and let them know we very much care about them, they also go all out for us as children."

She's of the believe that love and care can be reciprocated and therefore urges all and sundry to show concern especially when it comes to family.

Prince Koomson
Prince Koomson News Reporter
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Gh¢9.6bn Lost To Corruption—Corruption Watch, EOCO Drop Docu...

3 hours ago

We'll Attack Ghanaians In Nigeria If You Harm Prof. Nwagbara...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line