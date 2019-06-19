UK High Commissioner Applauds Akufo-Addo’s Commitment To Sanitation

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Iain Walker has applauded President Akufo-Addo’s commitment towards improving Sanitation as well as providing good drinking water as one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

President Nana-Addo in May this year was named among 16 other influential public figures as co-chair to advocate for the United Nations’ SDGs. The goals which number up to 17 is expected to help transform the world by 2030.

One of the key goals on the list is goal number 6 which gives emphasis to Clean Water and Sanitation. With that in mind together with Ghana’s own problems with Sanitation and waste management, President Nana Addo continues to champion the fight towards attaining good sanitation and clean water.

Since assuming office in 2017, the President through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has been rolling out measures to tackle the country’s sanitation and waste management problems.

Having paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, the British High Commissioner shared that they are aware of the drive President Nana-Addo has shown towards improving Sanitation and that is why they are delighted to support him locally and internationally.

“The President’s commitment and the drive and leadership on this as one of the SDG’s, I think is something that we are delighted to be working with him on and to support him on internationally and then in Ghana in particular to make sure we are prioritizing work here to work together between the UK and Ghana”, Mr. Iain Walker shared.

He further disclosed, “We have had many discussions in the past including with the Vice President through our UK-Ghana business council looking at how do we drive and prioritize to drive investments, develop support where it is needed, and the combination is the two is something I prioritize anytime am here."

On her part, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah noted that her Ministry with the utmost backing of government will not relent in their efforts to ensuring that good drinking water is delivered to every community in the country.

“Government will never relent in its efforts to make sure that governance covers every area and in our case water delivery and to see to it that those involved in delivering good sanitation, they do their work well”, she indicated.