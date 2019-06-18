E/R: Business Mogul George Owusu To Be Enstooled Chief Of Kwahu Pepease

Queen Mother of Kwahu Pepease, Nana Oforiwaah Opokua has disclosed that Mr. George Owusu the Chief Executive Officer of Geofort Enterprise Limited (an Estate Developing Company) will be the chief of Kwahu Pepease after her appeal at the Eastern Regional Traditional council in Koforidua.

Nana Oforiwaah Opokua II who rejected a verdict by a three-member judicial committee of the Kwahu Traditional Council wants her son George Owusu to be enskinned as the chief of Pepease.

According to the Queen Mother, she wants her son to lead the Santase Bretuo family to fight for what belongs to the royal family of Kwahu Pepease, as they have petitioned the case at the Regional Traditional Council.

The appeal came after the confirmation of Nana Bonsu Ayiripe as the chief of Kwahu Pepease by the Kwahu traditional council chaired by Nana Somuah Nyinampong III Kwahu AsakrakaHene who double as Council of State member. Again, with Nana Birifa Dankwah II Oworobonghene and Nana Nyarko Baawuah II Beponghene who are members of the panel.

Nana Bonsu Ayiripe won the case by unanimous vote as two of the judicial committee members, Nana Somuah Nyinampong III, and Nana Nyarko Baawuah II ruled in his favour.

On the other hand, Nana Birifa Dankwah II Oworobonghene also ruled in favour of Nana Oforiwaah Opokua II saying it is wrong for the Adehyehene to initiate any installation process without involving the Queen mother, Abusuapanin and Adehyehene to recruit this process.

In his ruling, the installation of Nana Bonsu Ayiripe is invalid, null and void and same ought not to be recognized.

Mr. George Owusu was born on September 23, 1955 at Oframoase in Kwahu in the Eastern Region of Ghana. A native of Santase Bretuo of Kwahu Pepease. Stayed in Asakraka Kwahu also in Eastern Region of Ghana.

Mr. George started his early education at Oframoase and completed at Asakraka-Kwahu in the Eastern Region.

After school at Asakraka, he spent 20 years in France where he completed his tertiary education at Val de Marne and got his M.B.A degree. From there, he came to Ghana and established Geofort Enterprise Limited in the year 2000 as an Estate Developer.