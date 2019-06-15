15.06.2019 Poem Turbid Path By Lydia Amposah Travellers travelling through the travailing landWeary and grief in the pool of swampWith undying wounds on broken bones stuck in the viscous of life Their thick sweat slides effortlessly freely like river Euphrates But none was there to care about their trepidationThe strong desire of reaching forth the treasure land shrivels Gate to the mind rolls upwards to the one who create something out of nothing Craving to be an expounder of ambiguityThe creator stretches forth his arm to keep them in the warmth of his bosom Go forth the turbid path Lydia Amposah News Contributor
Turbid Path
Travellers travelling through the travailing land
Weary and grief in the pool of swamp
With undying wounds on broken bones stuck in the viscous of life
Their thick sweat slides effortlessly freely like river Euphrates
But none was there to care about their trepidation
The strong desire of reaching forth the treasure land shrivels
Gate to the mind rolls upwards to the one who create something out of nothing
Craving to be an expounder of ambiguity
The creator stretches forth his arm to keep them in the warmth of his bosom
Go forth the turbid path