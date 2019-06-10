Gt. Accra  NDC Women Wish BECE Candidates Good Luck

The Greater Accra Regional Women's Wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has extended its good luck wishes to the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.

They have further prayed that God sees them through as they undertake their first national assignment.

A statement issued by its Regional Women's Organizer, Madam Felicia Bortey, and copied to ModernGhana, charged the candidates to give off their best during the exams so they could come out with flying colours.

The NDC Regional Women's Organizer also advised the candidates to desist from exam malpractices in any form during the examination.

"My piece of advice to you is that, you should do everything possible to desist from all forms of examination malpractices which will create problems for your future education," the statement read.

The BECE which is being conducted by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) started this morning across the country with over 500,000 candidates taking the examination.

This is their first certificate examination which would be the criteria for admission into Senior High School (SHS).

Full Statement

GREATER ACCRA NDC WOMEN'S WING WISH 2019 BECE CANDIDATES GOOD LUCK

On behalf of the Women's Wing of the Greater Accra Region of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), and on my own behalf, I would like to wish our brothers and sisters who started their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) today Monday June 10, 2019, all the best of luck.

I know and believe that you have prepared yourselves very well to meet the task ahead of you. I pray that the good Lord will let His favour shine upon you. Fear not for victory is yours already.

May the Lord protect, guide and lead you as you undertake your first national assignment through the week of examination.

I also want to appeal to the invigilators to be more vigilant and more committed to duty not to bring the name of this important assignment into disrepute.

Good Luck to you all and God Bless us all.

--signed ---

Felicia Mekpoi Bortey (Mrs)

Greater Accra Regional Women Organizer, NDC

10/6/2019

