Three Battle Life Condition After Accident At KNUST

Three persons are said to be in a critical condition after two cars got involved in an accident at Agric Junction at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

This accident happened on Saturday night. According to eyewitnesses it happened at the traffic light interception at Agric junction when an Urvan commercial bus travelling from Tech to Kotei collided with a pickup entering KNUST faculty area.

According to the driver's mate, Ebenezer Williams, three persons; the driver and two other persons occupying the front seat were critically injured while other passengers sustained minor injuries.

Speaking to Citi News, he added that persons who sustained minor injuries were taken to the KNUST Hospital and discharged but the three persons who sustained serious injuries were later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

“We filled up our car from Tech Junction through to Kotei and Deduako. The Traffic light had turned green so as we were moving, a pickup vehicle which was moving to KNUST campus cross us and collided. Since we were on the main road and he was taken a turn to campus, he should have slowed down but he didn't. After the accident, we struggled to pull the driver out of the car. Those occupying the front seat were also affected.”

“When the cars collided, it affected mostly the front part of the vehicle so those in front were severely affected. We called the police and the fire service but it could a long time before they arrived here. By the time they arrived, passersby had helped to take the driver and other persons who sustained injuries, to the hospital.”

The Police are conducting investigations into the matter.

