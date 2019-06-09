Drobo Traditional Council, Church Of Pentecost Organise 2 Day Worship Event

The Drobo Traditional Council in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region of Ghana in collaboration with the Church of Pentecost (Drobo District) has successfully organised the maiden edition of a religious event (Royals Conference) at the #KrupiasePalace in #Drobo.

The two (2) days retreat held from Tuesday 4th - Wednesday 5th June, 2019 was led by the Berekum Area Head of the Church of Pentecost (Apostle Anthony Kingsley Miah) with great support from the Drobo Local Council of Churches which was represented by about 12 Ministers of the Gospel including others from the Jaman North District. The objective of this retreat is for the Chiefs (Nananom) and the church to collaborate as agents of development.

Speaking on the theme: "Royals, Agents of Transformation" taken from 1st Peter 2:9 and 1st Samuel 2:25, Apostle Miah indicated that for Ghana as a nation to develop as expected, all hands must be on deck and the Traditional Authority and Religious Bodies are important stakeholders. The time has therefore come for the two bodies to come together and support the Government to pursue the national agenda.

On its part, the Drobo Traditional Council which was led by the Omanhene (Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II) with support from the Obaahemaa (Ahoufedua Nana Yaa Ansua) and other Divisional Chiefs and Queen Mothers praised the Church of Pentecost and the Local Council of Churches for coming closer to the palace contrary to some held belief that Christianity and Chieftaincy do not have anything in common.

The Council reminded that prior to the colonization of the then Gold Coast (Ghana) and the immediate aftermath of Ghana's Independence, Chiefs played vital roles in their communities. However, some unnecessary interventions has somehow made the institution of Chieftaincy a little powerless.

There is therefore the need for the State to ensure that Chiefs are given the necessary recognition and support to partner Government and the church to attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially Goal No.17 which talks about "Partnership".

