FDA Engages Market Women, Others On Food Safety

Market women, food vendors, taxi-drivers and several others at the main taxi-station and the old market in Sunyani have been sensitized on food safety by officers of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) as part of this year’s World Food Safety Day.

This maiden event commemorates the Day which is being celebrated around the world under the theme, “Food Safety – Everyone’s Business.”

As part of the sensitization programme in Sunyani, which was primarily aimed at ensuring a behavioural change, officials of the FDA interacted with the market women and others on precautionary measures required of them to limit microbial contamination, avoid unhealthy practices, especially to those who come into contact with food preparation and sale.

The FDA officials also distributed leaflets containing some useful information about food safety to educate the public.

In an interview, the Bono Regional Head of the FDA, Akua Amponsah Owusu, said the World Health Organization (WHO) has arrived at five core areas called WHO’s five keys to safer food as part of measures to ensure food safety.

The five keys, she mentioned include keep clean, separate raw and cooked food, cook thoroughly, keep food at safe temperatures and use safe water and raw materials.

Ms. Akua Amponsah Owusu, who is also responsible for Ahafo and the Bono East regions further entreated the public to be conscious of what they consume at all times.

“… when buying food items, check for the expiry date, check for the condition of the product. Is it expired, is it ok, we were talking about frozen foods; is it still in the frozen nature when you bought it?”, she asked.

“So we’ll ask people to take care of their health, put their own health in their hands”, the FDA Regional Director added.

As part of the commemoration of the maiden edition of the World Food Safety Day, the FDA office in Sunyani carried out a number of activities including radio discussions to educate the community members.