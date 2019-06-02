Use Your Tongue To Speak Life And Not Death—Pentecost Pastor

Pastor Isaac Ayiku Quarshie and wife

A Ghanaian Pastor with the Church of Pentecost (CoP) has cautioned Ghanaians to guard their tongues over pronouncements they make about themselves and others.

Speaking on the theme "My Tongue My Life" at a crossover service held in Konongo on the 31st of May, 2019, Pastor Isaac Ayiku Quarshie charged the congregation to acknowledge the power of the tongue and urge them to use it to speak of good and not evil.

Citing Proverbs 18:22, Psalm 45:1, Proverbs 21:23 and Ezekiel 37:5, the man of God explained how the tongue could bring even dead bones to life as in the case of Prophet Ezekiel prophesying to the dry bones to come back to life.

He encouraged Ghanaians especially the "doom" prophets to use their tongue to speak life and not death.

"The tongue is a prophetic tool which carries power, presence and prophetic declarations," he said, "The Church must acknowledge that 'words do not have geographical location and so in the multitude of talk, sin and crime become prevalent'. It is, therefore 'wise' to make conscious efforts to speak less and to speak good in all our engagements."

Pastor Isaac Ayiku Quarshie is the resident minister of the Pentecost International Worship Centre, a ministry under the Church of Pentecost which was formed partly to respond to the needs of the growing number of youth in the Church and to also reach out by offering effective fellowship to a broad spectrum of people from a culturally diverse background whiles maintaining the strong tenets and overall vision of the CoP.