Police Nabbed 19yr-Old For Abducting 3 Children In Tamale

Police in the Northern Region have dragged a commercial tricycle rider to court for allegedly abducting some children.

Sadiq Abubakari, 19, was apprehended by the police after the officers suspected foul play when he rode the three children by their checkpoint.

According to Joy News’ Martina Bugri, the children were headed for Lamashegu in the Tamale Metropolis but the rider had taken them 30km from Tamale to Gushegu District.

After apprehending the suspect, the police phoned the parents of the children and filed their complaint.

"I spoke to the children they were scared but they are undergoing counseling and are fine now," the reporter said.

The suspect is meanwhile on bail and expected to reappear in court on June 29.

---Myjoyonline