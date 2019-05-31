Geonest Foundation Donates Shoes To Pupils

Geonest Foundation in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North has put smiles on the faces of hundreds of pupils from four schools in the Ablekuma North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

The Foundation donated more than 200 pairs of new shoes as part of its initiative to help the disadvantaged children in schools with new shoes and other learning materials.

The founder of the Foundation, Mr. George Kofi Nkrumah in an interview revealed that Geonest Foundation has made a meaningful and sustainable impact in the country by providing more than 1000 shoes to school children who either have no good shoes or don't have them at all.

According to him, this small and simple gesture can have a ripple effect by bringing hope, pride and dignity to the school children, adding that the foundation will continue to support the needy school children in various ways throughout the country.

He disclosed that the foundation has donated new shoes to many schools within the Greater Accra Region and it is expected to cover all schools in the country.

The founder of Geonest Foundation used the occasion to appeal to the government to support the foundation with tax exemption to ensure that the foundation fulfils its initiative of one shoe one child at a time.

According to him, the foundation faces a lot of challenges with taxation at the port when bringing in shoes to donate to the school pupils adding that the foundation targets the deprived communities in the Northern Region.

The founder further bemoaned that he saw some school pupil wearing sleepers to school which pushed him to collaborate with Mr Ernest Gyamfi to come out with a foundation to support the needy school children with new shoes

He disclosed that the foundation is in partnership with a US company to supply and provide new shoes for the school children.

On his part, the Operations Director of the foundation, Mr. Ernest Gyamfi reiterated the foundation's commitment to provide school children with new shoes.

He said the foundation is engaging the Gender Ministry and the social welfare to help them get some support from the government for tax exemption.

This, he called on philanthropists, MP's, businessmen and women to support the foundation in supplying shoes and other learning materials to the needy school children in the society adding that the foundation is a non- profitable organization hence the need for all to support the school children.

Presenting the new shoes to the school, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North Constituency, Hon Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie applauded Geonest Foundation for their support to the schools as well as strengthen the efforts of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's agenda in providing free and quality education for all Ghanaians.

She said the President has implemented the free SHS and the people of Ghana and Ablekuma North are happy for the wonderful work he is doing and pray that if the President sees this donation he should provide more shoes through the Geonest foundation.

The Headmistress of the School expressed gratitude to the MP of the area and the Geonest Foundation for the kind gesture.

She said the donation will go a long way to help the children, especially during the raining season as most children have no good sandals for school.