Mathew Nyindam Donates Ambulance To Kpandai District

As one way of reducing maternal and neonatal deaths in the country, the Member of Parliament for Kpandai constituency in the Northern region, Mathew Nyindam has today donated an ambulance to the District Health Directorate.

The MP also presented sewing machines to over 75 constituents, which he also paid apprenticeship fees for the beneficiaries to learn a trade.

Speaking at the gathering, the MP said he remains committed to his promise to stop pregnant women and sick people from being carried on motorbikes and other discomforting means to their referral centres.

Over the years several people including pregnant women lost their lives due to the lack of proper health facilities and ambulance services to respond to emergency cases in the area.

Few months on, he funded a first class maternity ward in Kpandai, which has facilities including a theatre, labour and delivery wards, as well as doctor and nurses changing rooms to help transform the lives of expectant mothers and improve their reproductive health.

However, the newly ford ambulance vehicle worth thousands of Ghana cedis will help leverage the people from the difficulty in accessing health facilities in emergency situation in the area.

He concluded that the constituency under his leadership has seen a lot of development in areas of health, education and transportation, and called on constituents to help him succeed in improving lives.