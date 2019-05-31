We're Sorry For 'Plagiarizing' Kenyan Building—Ghana Beyond Aid Committee

The Committee for the Ghana Beyond Aid has apologized to Ghanaians and the President for wrongfully using an image alleged to be skyline in Kenya, for the cover of the Ghana Beyond Aid Charter.

A statement of apology signed and issued on Friday by the Secretary, Dr. Eric Yeboah, describing the image as an error, said it will ensure that the cover page of the document is replaced before bulk copies are printed for wide circulation.

This comes at the back of the launch of Ghana Beyond Aid Charter, where it emanated that an image of Kenya skyline was used on the cover of a document put together by the committee headed by the Senior Minister.

The document was launched by President Akufo-Addo on May Day.

A Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak who first commented on the image described it as embarrassing.

He said, "I was really shocked to see that, if we are trying to aspire to greatness as a country, there are equally exciting countries that we could aspire to become. To say that futuristically we are looking to become what Kenya is today is most embarrassing.”

However, the Committee has taken full responsibility for the error.

"The Committee apologizes unreservedly to the President and the nation for the error and takes full responsibility or it. We are ensuring that the cover page of the document is replaced before bulk copies are printed for wide circulation," they said.

The document put together by the committee is to guide the nation towards an irreversible pathway of progress and prosperity.

Below is the full statement: