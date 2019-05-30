GNECC Urges Gov't To Include Sanitary Pads In Students' Prospectus

The Vice Chairman of the Greater Accra branch of Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC), Geoffrey Ocawsey wants Government to make compulsory the inclusion of sanitary pads in the prospectus for all adolescent girls of school going age.

According to him, this will assist the girls practice good menstrual hygiene whenever they have their periods while in school.

He made this call while addressing the pupils of Dzorwulu Junior High School on Menstrual Hygiene Day 2019 in Accra on Tuesday.

According to a research by Globalwaters.org, Menstrual Hygiene Day is celebrated on every 28 day of May to raise awareness and combat taboos associated with menstrual hygiene with the goal of enabling women and girls to achieve their full potential.

However, many women around the world lack access to menstrual hygiene products or sanitary pads due to limited accessibility or high cost.

Speaking on the theme “It's Time For Action”, Mr Ocawsey says the inclusion of the sanitary pad is a step in the right direction.

The Headmistress of Dzorwulu Junior High School, Madam Irene Yankson Neequaye lauded organizers for the awareness programme and encouraged the girls to adhere to the advice given them.

The Boys as well as Girls’ Prefect also shared their views.

The Organisers, Headmistress, teachers and pupils appended their signatures as pledges to support menstruation hygiene education in Ghana.