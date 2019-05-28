Business Ministry, INCYDE Commence Training For Entrepreneurs

The Ministry of Business Development (MOBD) and the Institute for the Creation and Development Enterprise (INCYDE) have yesterday 27th May, 2019 commenced on five days training programs of 2000 young entrepreneurs and start-ups across the country in Accra.

It is expected that the 30 participants will benefit from the training which serves as a platform for the youth, and the unemployed to boost their entrepreneurial skills and also contribute to their professional development.

This programme is expected to sharpen their skills and knowledge to make them more competitive allowing them to meet the current demands in the job market.

It is also an avenue that is expected to have an impact on their livelihoods and the economic development of the nation as a whole.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Business Development Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal at the training program, the Chief Director of the ministry, Alhaji Hafiz Adam hinted that, creating an entrepreneurial community cannot be wished, but requires vision and commitment on the part of Government to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to succeed especially in a country where SME's are said to contribute about 70percent of the country’s GDP and constitute 92percent of businesses.

He said the Ministry of Business Development since its creation has demonstrated commitment with several initiatives through its agency, National Entrepreneurial and Innovative Plan (NEIP) to promote entrepreneurship spirit and mindset especially as regards to the youth.

“You will realize that our commitment to creating jobs, raising income levels and addressing poverty in line with our mandate of creating jobs, raising incomes and reducing poverty has not been doubt. We shall continue to deliver on our mandate”, Alhaji Hafiz disclosed.

He however appealed to the 30 participants to be committed, pay maximum attention and devote their time to the workshop to reap its maximum benefits.

An economist at Alvarez Consultant and the trainer from Spain Sergio Alvarez Rodriguez said, having the mandate to train entrepreneurs is a great opportunity, where he intends to apply different methods and skills to the program to help improve Ghana’s economy in general.

“At the end of the training, I am hoping to help sharpen their knowledge and improve their skills in digital marketing, finance and strategic management”, Sergio disclosed.

It will be recalled that the Ministry of Business Development signed an agreement in September 2018 with the Institute for the Creation and Development Enterprise (INCYDE) to train 2000 young entrepreneurs and startups across the 16 regions of Ghana.