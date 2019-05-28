World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Over 700 Sanitary Pads Distributed At Asesewa

In order to mark the World Menstrual Hygiene Day which falls on every May 28, more than 700 sanitary pads are expected to be shared today for adolescent girls in Asesewa in the Upper Manya Krobo district in the Eastern region by the Ladies Pharmacists Association of Ghana (LAPAG).

This was disclosed by the coordinator for the School Health Education Programme (SHEP) and Chairman for the Coalition for Lower Manya Krobo Development (CLOMAKD), Mr. Godfred Caesar in an interview with ModernGhana.

According to him, research has shown that not having access to menstrual hygiene management products can keep girls home from school during the time of their period each month.

He therefore urged government to ensure every girl child attends school by providing them with sanitary pads since girl child education is a matter of priority in Ghana.

The coordinator for the School Health Education Programme (SHEP) and Chairman for the Coalition for Lower Manya Krobo Development (CLOMAKD), Godfred Caesar disclosed that intervention is to create awareness on the subject of menstrual hygiene, since the lack of sanitary pads for some adolescent girls is an obstacle which takes most of them out of the classroom.

The pads, he indicated, will be distributed at a ceremony to be held at the Christ Apostolic Church in Asesewa to be addressed by the current Member of Parliament for the Upper Manya constituency and a former Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Joseph Tetteh as the Special Guest Speaker.

The other speakers include the queen mother for Manaya Krobo traditional area, Nana Piyogu Aplam II and District Chief Executive for the area, Hon. Felix Odjao Tetteh.

The event dubbed "Menstrual Hygiene Day, its time for action" is being organized by Gals world, Ghana Education Service and the Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly.

Mr. Ceasar also indicated that the sensitization programme is targeting boys as well in order to illicit their support and understanding during such times for the girls as well as help create a culture that welcomes discussion and makes adequate education for girls of equal importance.

Menstrual Hygiene Day (MHD) is an annual awareness day on May 28 to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management (MHM). It was initiated by the German-based NGO WASH United in 2014 and aims to benefit women and girls worldwide. The 28th was selected to acknowledge that 28 days is the average length of the menstrual cycle.

In low-income countries, women and girls’ choices of menstrual hygiene materials are often limited by the costs, availability and social norms. Adequate sanitation facilities and access to feminine hygiene products are one part of the solution.