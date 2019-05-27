Eastern Konnect Urges St. Martins Students Refine Their Talents

Over the weekend, the staff and students of St Martin's Senior High School in Nsawam hosted a career counseling and guidance event that was organized by Eastern Konnect.

Eastern Konnect, an amalgamation of old students association of secondary school in the Eastern Region in collaboration with St Martin's Old Student's Association (SMOSA) held the event.

The event was on the theme, " Igniting my Dreams, Shaping My Future From Today" which was chaired by Major General Sampson (rtd), a former Chief of Staff at General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) at Burma Camp, who also happen to be the board chairman of St Martin's and an old student.

In his opening remarks, the chairman said career counseling is a critical tool in the life of every school going student especially in this 21st century.

He challenged the students to take advantage of the golden opportunity to have a fruitful engagement with the professionals.

The first session of the event had three speakers namely Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah a transformational coach who doubles as the President of Eastern Konnect spoke on "My destination is not defined by my current location".

He said the world has become very competitive and not streamlined by what the students are studying as straight jacketed courses in senior high school but rather, it is about how they are able to refine their abilities, skills, talents and gifts.

He spoke against self-limiting mentality, negative confessions and stereotyping that denies students of their self-worth and exploration of their potentials.

Mrs Sylvia Inkoom, an astute banker with Stanbic Bank Ghana and a member of SMOSA in presentation shed light on sailing through the challenges of our careers.

She encouraged the students to be keen on internship and volunteerism and this she said will allow them to amass wealth of rich experiences.

Mr. Clement Kojo Akapame, a law lecturer and also a member of SMOSA spoke about the ever-changing shades of the world especially with the fast evolution of technology.

He told the students to use their social media and internet prowess for positive gains and admonished them against the negative repercussions of social media.

The event was used to commemorate the official dedication and unveiling of St Martin's senior high school new school gate which was sponsored by Mr. Paul Boadi, an old student of the school.

The final session of the event allowed the students in a breakout session to have engagement with professionals.

Some students who were interviewed expressed appreciations for the knowledge and awakening they got from the event. They are opened to a number of career opportunities with dedication and hard work.