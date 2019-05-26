No Contract Terminated In Techiman North—DCE Dispels Rumours

The District Chief Executive for Techiman North district in the Newly created Bono East region Hon Peter Mensah has debunked allegations that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has terminated all contracts awarded by the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Techiman North district

"The is no standing contract in Ghana that has been terminated by the NPP government" Hon Peter Mensah

He, however, revealed that audit was conducted from all the contractors to ensure proper documentation of all contracts in order not to cause judgment debt to the Country some years to come

He stressed that "It takes a long process to even terminate contact awarded should there be a case to even do so"

According to the DCE, Wenchi to Offuman road, Asuie Nkwanta to Asuie, Asuie Nkwanta to Buoyem, Krobo Nursing Training College (NTC) road to Agosa are all part of Cocoa roads which would be done with a keen interest

He stressed that the NPP government is committed to using the taxpayer's money for the development of the Country

Hon Peter Mensah in an exclusive interview with Free FM's Nana Kojo Atobra assured all inhabitants of his district will enjoy quality roads and other projects from his political party

He assured that He as a District Chief Executive (DCE) will do whatever it takes to ensure his people benefit from any developmental projects that would be implemented by President Akuffo Addo's government

He added that Ghanaians should support the NPP government to make sure good and quality leadership is adhered to.